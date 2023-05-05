P-Square opens up on why they broke up in 2017

Entertainment of Friday, 5 May 2023

Source: mynigeria.com

Popular singers P-Square have disclosed the cause of the breakup of their music group.



Recall that the renowned group split up in 2017 with the brothers going solo.



The cause of the separation between the singers was the subject of numerous theories. However, neither the singers nor the reason for their breakup was ever addressed.



The brothers settled their difference in November 2021 and declared they were reviving their band.



The Afrobeats stars were recently questioned by media personality Larry Madowo on CNN's "African Voices" on why they split up and the motivation for their comeback.



In response, Peter Okoye claimed that despite their close relationship, human nature got the better of them.



Paul remarked that their breakup story is similar to the ordinary breakup that happens in music groups.



The brothers attributed their reconciliation to God. They stated that none of them coerced the reunion by saying that it occurred naturally.