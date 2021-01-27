You are here: HomeEntertainment2021 01 27Article 1164745

P’Bay's 'Steppa' single sparks viral dance challenge

P’Bay play videoP’Bay

A Ghanaian-Canadian musician P’Bay has sparked a viral dance challenge with his debut hit song "Steppa".

The original song released late last year has got some social media fanatics dancing to the tune which was produced and mastered by award-winning music engineer, Peweezel.

The single is an Afro-pop song that would set you straight into your dancing mood keeping your feet wobbling.

The Afro-pop sensation has announced on a social media platform that, he would reward the winner of the challenge with a sum of $1000.

This promise by the rising Afro-pop star has turned the dance challenge into a whole competition especially on Tiktok – a social media channel.

The original video of the song is a perfectly synchronized masterpiece accompanied with stunning choreographed performances.

Below is the video of the song:

