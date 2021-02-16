Tabloid News of Tuesday, 16 February 2021

Source: www.ghanaweb.com

Overused ladies with sagging breasts deserve not more than GH¢200.00 bride price – Pastor Oduro

play videoGeneral Overseer of Alabaster International Ministry, Prophet Kofi Oduro

General Overseer of Alabaster International Ministry, Prophet Kofi Oduro has waged war against promiscuous ladies whose breasts have ‘bowed down to gravity’ at a very young age.



In a viral video on social media which captures Prophet Oduro delivering a sermon, he has asked men to pay not more than GH¢200.00 as bride price for any young lady with sagging boobs.



“If you are a virgin preparing for marriage and your bride price list contains a generator, laptop or even a land, I don’t mind. But as for a young lady who has been overused, that particular lady’s list should not have any expensive item on it. You are 21 years and your breast has fallen down flat yet your family is mentioning a huge amount as your bride price. Your bride price shouldn’t be more than GH¢200. Your family elders should share it among themselves,” he stated.



The man of God also admonished young ladies to desist from engaging in prostitution before marriage adding that it reduces their self-value.



In some parts of Africa, particularly Ghana, it is believed that most young ladies with sagging boobs are either prostitutes or teenage mothers.



This perception is carved around the notion that, most of these women have had multiple sexual partners who have mercilessly fondled with their boobs hence its ‘flabby’ state.



Watch the video below



