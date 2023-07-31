Over $50,000 was spent on my 'Complete Me' music video - Frankie Payper

Entertainment of Monday, 31 July 2023

Source: GNA

Rising Ghanaian Afrobeats artiste Frankie Payper has disclosed that Gold Dust Records spent over $50,000 to shoot the video for his "Complete Me" single.



Frankie Payper has received massive praise from social media users after releasing some captivating visuals for his "Complete Me" hit single, which featured Indian star Edin Rose.



In an interview, the Afrobeats sensation said it was quite unreal for a label to invest massively in an upcoming artiste, but said this would help motivate him to work hard with his music craft.



"Creativity in music videos will determine how far our music goes, and my record label did very well in putting out this project, which I am very proud of.



"Every Musician needs very good visual content to progress in their respective careers, and I will urge my fellow Ghanaian artistes to be more creative," he said.



Frankie Payper further stated that the sound production of Ghanaian music has improved over the past few years but urged massive investment in the shooting of videos.



"When you watch Nigerian music videos, there is some form of originality and investment in their works, and it has aided their growth.



"We have to be original with our content and introduce some element that will make it more fascinating to the global audience," he said.



Known for his unique vocal prowess and musical dexterity, Frankie Payper is gradually rising as a top Ghanaian Afrobeats musician and has some groundbreaking projects upcoming.



