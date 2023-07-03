Over 30 leaders of MUSIGA head to Akosombo for a 3-day workshop

Music of Monday, 3 July 2023

Source: Ahuma Bosco Ocansey, Contributor

Over 30 leaders of the Musicians Union of Ghana are gathering in Akosombo for a 3-day workshop.



The workshop is under the auspices of the International Federation of Musicians (FIM), an international organization of musician unions based in Paris, France.



The workshop will be facilitated by the Deputy General Secretary of FIM, Mr Thomas Dayan, and Mrs Gunnel Maria Person Westin of the Swedish Musicians Union.



The training programme is part of FIM's Union to Union capacity building programme for Union in Africa and it is over a 3-year period.



Some of the topics to be discussed include collective bargaining agreements, gender issues, and a development roadmap for the union.



According to the Acting President, Bessa Simons, "MUSIGA is focused on building the capacities of its leadership to ensure that they are ready for the transformative work required for it to play its rightful role in the music industry in Ghana."



Former MUSIGA President, Alhaji Sidiku Buari was a vice President of FIM while the immediate past president, Obour was an executive member of FIM.