Over 20 outstanding women to be honoured at Ghana Women Awards

Entertainment of Saturday, 3 June 2023

Source: Nana Kwadwo Addo, Contributor

The prestigious annual Ghana Women Awards returns with a bang on Sunday, June 4th at the Accra International Conference Center.



The scheme would be rewarding over 20 outstanding women from different fields and scopes of life and work for their impact on society and transformation of lives.



Still celebrating womanhood, a key element for national development as its overarching objective, the 2023 edition is hinged on SDG goal five which aims to achieve gender equality by ending all forms of discrimination, violence, and any harmful practices against women and girls. It also calls for the full participation of women and equal opportunities for leadership at all levels of decision-making.



This year, the campaign started off in February with 30-minute diaries that profiled some of the nominees for 13 weeks on TV.



The objective was to throw more light on these outstanding women as they shared their achievements, struggles, and inspirational stories to empower the girl child.



This Sunday, all these strong, confident, daring, and beautiful Ghanaian women are going to be celebrated and rewarded for their hard work, commitment, selflessness, and dedication to the course of society and Ghana at large.



The show starts at 3PM.