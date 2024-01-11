Over 150 meals cooked in ten days – Key stats about Chef Faila’s cook-a-thon

Entertainment of Thursday, 11 January 2024

From 12:00 am on January 1, 2023, Failatu Abdul-Razak, a Ghanaian chef embarked on a daring attempt to break the Guinness World Record for the longest cooking marathon by an individual.



After ten days of cooking, Chef Faila brought her cook-a-thon to an end to the admiration and praise of Ghanaians who were present at the Modern City Hotel in Tamale.



Ahead of the official certification of the record, Chef Faila has shared statistics about her record attempt detailing various feats she chalked in the process.



According to a post on her page, the Executive Chef cooked 156 meals over a total of 227 hours.



Out of the meals cooked, 2,864 plates were served from which 450 were donated to orphanages, homeless and less privileged persons.



Speaking at a press conference on Wednesday (January 10), Chef Faila revealed that the cooking marathon was nearly cancelled even before she started.



According to her, she mysteriously fell sick on the eve of the cook-a-thon but strived hard to get out of bed.



"I was not sick but it came out of the blue moon and I could not get out of bed. But I couldn't disappoint my team members, Ghanaians, and even the government which had taken so much interest in the project, " she said.







