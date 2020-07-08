Entertainment of Wednesday, 8 July 2020

Outsiders gave me too much pressure to marry because I am popular - Nana Ama McBrown

Ghanaian actress and TV host Nana Ama McBrown has revealed that her family never mounted pressure on her to get married – but most pressure came from outside (her fans).



McBrown, 46, appeared on Dentaa Amoateng’s show where she discussed how the society puts a lot of pressure on women to get married and give birth when they are growing old.



According to McBrown, who married at the age of 42 and gave birth at 45, revealed that most pressure to marry didn’t come from her family but her fans.



She, however, believes that the pressure from her fans to find a husband came with good intentions.



“My mum never asked me when I’m getting married and pregnant. My family never put that pressure on me,” she told Dentaa. “It’s the outside people.”



“And I think it was too much because I’m popular and I also believe that they care about me. Even though the sometimes ask in a very bad manner but I believe that they all care about me.”



“They want to see how young Nana Ama McBrown is going to look like as a mother.”



“It’s the time we leave that. I think we grow up to know what we want [in life]. I’m growing every day and I know what I want,” she added.



