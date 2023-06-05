You are here: HomeEntertainment2023 06 05Article 1780067

Outdoor pool and automated gate: See video of Agya Koo's mansion set for grand opening

Agya Koo is set to outdoor his new property as part of his 54th birthday celebrations play videoAgya Koo is set to outdoor his new property as part of his 54th birthday celebrations

Popular Ghanaian actor Agya Koo has become talk of social media after videos and pictures of his newly built mansion were shared online.

The actor, who celebrated his 54th birthday on May 25, 2023, is preparing for the grand opening of his recently acquired property.

A 10-minute video, which has gone viral on social media, showcases different sections of the exterior of the three-storey building, including an automatic gate and an outdoor pool. The footage includes aerial shots of the mansion, capturing the actor walking around the compound.

However, the specific location of Agya Koo's "mega mansion" remains unknown.



