Our ‘too local’ music can’t win global awards - Sam George

Entertainment of Thursday, 13 May 2021

Source: Kasapa FM

The Member of Parliament for the Ningo-Prampram, Sam George has urged Ghanaian musicians to add marketing value to their craft to enable them to be recognized on global platforms.



According to him, Ghanaian songs are too local to breakthrough global award systems like the Grammys and the rest.



“Our music is too local and should be fused with a bit of English to capture international interests like the Burnaboy’s and Wizkid’s. For music to win a Grammys, it does not only need to be danceable or with good lyrics but rather with proper music marketing structure. Our artists are comfortable cooking ‘wicked’ beats, and put on dope lyrics but do not focus on marketing the music,” the Ningo-Prampram lawmaker said in an interaction with host Nana Aba Anamoah on Starr Chat Wednesday.



Sam George reiterated that African songs winning international awards are local with a lot of English lyrics that resonate with the larger continent.



He further indicated that all the French musicians who sing in their local dialect have gained acceptability on the international scene because “they have built a certain class and leverage for themselves.”



Meanwhile, he said dancehall artiste Shatta Wale should be credited for resurrecting dancehall in the Ghana music industry.



He described the “Ayoo” hitmaker as the ‘Faiza’ in Ghana music and said he [Shatta Wale] has added something to his brand which has appealed to a certain base of music lovers in the country.