Entertainment of Sunday, 27 September 2020

Source: Happy 98.9FM

Our strength as the creative arts industry depends on politics – Socrate Safo

Socrate Sarfo, Director for Creative Arts at NCC

In recent times, we have seen an active participation of various players in the creative arts industry in mainstream politics as they believe it is the only way to improve the sector.



One such player is Filmaker and Director, Socrate Safo.



Reinforcing the need for more participation of the creative sector in politics, Socrate said, “We need to focus on politics as it affects our industry a lot. We need to talk about issues that affect our work in the industry.”



He made this known in an interview on Happy98.9FM’s Showbiz Xtra with Doctar Cann.



The Director for Creative Arts at the National Commission on Culture noted that it is high time industry players moved from talking about trivial matters and leaks to taking an active part in the decision making process.



“We have for the past number of years being talking about celebrity issues and other trvial matters. But, this is the time for us to focus more on policies that affect us.”



Seconding his position was media personality and entertainment critic, Sadiq Abu who also added that their active participation in political activities now is because of the concern they have for the industry.



He lashed out on all who said entertainers had no business in active politics saying, “Nobody is in the position to tell us that we are not important.”



Sadiq furthered that the state of the nation is based on the art and is an indicator that the creative arts need seats in active politics



Exemplifying the underrated role the arts play in nation building, he motioned, “The Coat of Arms, the National Anthem, Flag and others are all works of the arts. We are prominent in nation building and need to take a leading role in our country.”





Send your news stories to and features to . Chat with us via WhatsApp on +233 55 2699 625.