Entertainment of Monday, 15 March 2021

Source: Oman Ghana, Contributor

Our roles as actors really do affect us – Veteran actress Adwoa Pee

play videoVeteran actress, Helena Maame Adwoa Petreba Pieterson

Veteran Ghanaian female actress, Helena Maame Adwoa Petreba Pieterson, known by her screen name, Adwoa Pee has disclosed how roles people in the acting industry play go a long way to affect them in real life.



Speaking in an interview with Oman Channel, the ever-young Mama Pee noted that actors sometimes bond with each other in their roles that leads to establishing long term relationships. She noted that this is beside how the roles they play sometimes causes the public to hold certain perception about persons in the industry.



“I used to play the role of a husband snatcher and because of that people tend to perceive me as a husband snatcher in real life. It is very true that the roles that we play as actors have an effect on us. Sometimes when you are paired with someone as a mother and a daughter, when you are even off set you relate to that role. The relationship continues. That’s how come myself and the late Suzzy Williams came to relate in real life as a mother and a daughter. It made her death affected me a lot,” she indicated.



In the same interview, Mama Pee lamented how the current crop of acters tend to ignore the significance of the role veterans have played in paving the way for them.



“We paved the way for the industry to be attractive but the current crop don’t seem to appreciate that. They have forgotten that some people paved the way for them to have the money they are enjoying now,” she said.



She noted that whilst the competition in the industry back in the days was channeled into performance, the current trend of competition in the industry us about material possessions and physical beauty.



According to Mama Pee, ill health made her seek the help of a young actress she had a relationship with for help. However she said her call to the said actress was declined in a way that made her feel terrible adding that she holds no sentiment against her but needed a hug from her.



“The competition back then was channeled into our performance. Now it’s not about how you can perform. It’s about the number of buildings you have, the number of cars and material possessions. We were acting with our natural beauty but now the industry is full of cosmetic surgery and all this sometimes makes the current crop look down on the veterans. They choose who to roll with based on the cars they drive and their riches. That has led to the collapse of the industry,” she added.



Watch the full interview below:



