18 August 2020

Source: Kasapa FM

Our mistakes in the past paved way for young musicians - Pat Thomas

Veteran Highlife singer, Pat Thomas

Veteran Highlife singer, Pat Thomas seems to portray the characteristics of wine, “the older it gets the better it becomes “.



The vocalist and songwriter who has worked with Ebo Tailor’s band, Marijata and the TSweet Beans in the 1970s is still very vigorous and active in the 21st century.



Reminiscing experiences from the past, he told Eddie Ray all about his music journey, the successes, achievements, challenges and flaws.



"I made a mistake by focusing only on the love singing but not the business ” he revealed.



However, Pat Thomas believes his career mistakes and that of his older colleagues has paved the way for the young generation of musicians to benefit from therefore does not harbour any regrets.



“Our mistakes became a working model for the young ones to emulate and to right our wrongs which have contributed to most of them doing extremely very well with respect to the business aspect of music today.” Pat Thomas said



Pat Thomas recently released two great songs “Sika” and “Time Will Tell” which features young musicians Fameye and Kuami Eugene respectively under new label Goodies Music International/Mont Records.





