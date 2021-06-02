Our family isn’t that perfect but we don’t live a fake lifestyle – Annica Nsiah-Apau

Entertainment of Wednesday, 2 June 2021

The spouse of Ghanaian artist Okyeame Kwame, Annica Nsiah-Apau, has dismissed claims that men in the entertainment industry cannot be family men.



She said her better half [husband] is the opposite of those claims.



She explained that Okyeame Kwame has in every case genuinely being a family man and even though their family is not an ideal one, their life as shown in pictures and recordings via online media isn't anything a long way from reality.



“When I gave birth to my son, Okyeame Kwame started posting occasionally and it became a regular thing. I started getting lots of direct messages from Facebook users back then asking if our family and marriage was that fun,” she stated.



She further stated that “People faced so many problems in their marriages and relationships and others said they had never experienced happiness in their relationships and kept wondering if what we had was true.”



Speaking to Y107.9FM’s Brown Berry on the Ryse N Shyne show, Annica said, it is okay for you not to go on air and wash your dirty laundry publicly but it is absurd to fake a lifestyle you’re not living in public.



Meanwhile, the couple recently launched a book titled ‘Love Locked Down’.