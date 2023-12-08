‘Our education system has become chew, pour, pass and forget’ - Okatakyie Afrifa fires Adutwum

Entertainment of Friday, 8 December 2023

Source: www.ghanaweb.com

Controversial media personality, Okatakyie Afrifa, has slammed the Ghana Education Service (GES) under the auspices of the Minister for Education, Dr. Yaw Osei Adutwum due to the declining standards of the education system in the country.



According to him, the current education system in the country is not tailored towards addressing societal challenges but train students to learn for examinations and forget afterwards.



He fumed about the infiltration of foreign curricula into our educational system like the Cambridge model which has adversely affected the quality of education in Ghana.



Okatakyie Afrifa asserted that there is a need for educational stakeholders to review the system to ensure institutions churn out well-equipped intellectuals.



“We don’t look at the essence of the educational system. We are unable to tailor our educational system to fit our society. We continue to do alien educational system that the people cannot even relate to. It has become chew, pour, pass and forget. Some people are good in class but when they go out they are unable to prove it.



Most of the graduates with first class can't compete because they have pictorial memories of chew, pour, and forget, they can't even apply for certain things,” he said while speaking on Angel FM and monitored by GhanaWeb.



He also rebuked parents who have lost interest in enrolling their children in public schools.



“As a people, we must go back to the drawing board. Today everybody wants their children to attend international school instead of focusing on how we can make the public schools better. It does not augur well for us.”



The Ghana education system has come under scrutiny over the curriculum used by various institutions which is not helping to prepare students adequately for the future.



The education ministry headed by Dr. Yaw Osei Adutwum is yet to respond to calls for a review of the curricula.







SB/MA



Watch he video below



