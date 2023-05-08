Otumfuo, Lady Julia boogie to Amakye Dede's 'Iron Boy' at 73rd birthday bash in London

Entertainment of Monday, 8 May 2023

Source: www.ghanaweb.com

Otumfuo Osei Tutu II marked his 73rd birthday in London whiles attending the coronation of King Charles III with his wife Lady Julia.



The celebration of Otumfuo's birthday since his ascension to the throne in 1999 has often entailed lavish ceremonies back home or wherever he finds himself on May 6.



The 73rd birthday dinner was held at a plush location in London with guests including former president John Agyekum Kufuor and president Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo as well other sub chiefs.



A video sighted by GhanaWeb showed the Asantehene and his wife Lady Julia dancing to Amakye Dede's 'Iron Boy' track surrounded by invited guests on the dance floor.



The Asantehene is clad in suit with a bow tie whiles Lady Julia is wearing a grey-like gown.



President Akufo-Addo in his speech eulogized the Asantehene for his role especially in promoting peace and stability in Ghana before proposing a toast in his name.



Otumfuo and his wife arrived in the UK last week and met King Charles at a private meeting before joining the coronation events on May 6 clad in Kente.



Akufo-Addo attended the coronation in his capacity as president of Ghana along with First Lady Rebecca Akufo-Addo.



Nana Asantehene is the 16th Asantehene, enstooled on 26 April 1999. He was born on May 6, 1950 making him 73 years this year.



His stool name, Otumfuo Osei Tutu II is in direct succession to the 17th-century founder of the Ashanti Empire, Otumfuo Osei Tutu I.



He is currently the Chancellor of the Kwame Nkrumah University of Science and Technology and one of the most revered traditional authorities in the country.



Photos and a video from the event



