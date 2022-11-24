Otto Addo knows nothing about tactical changes – Nana Aba Anamoah

Entertainment of Thursday, 24 November 2022

Source: www.ghanaweb.com

Broadcast journalist Nana Aba Anamoah has questioned the technical know-how of the Black Stars coach Otto Addo.



She criticized Otto Addo for substitutions he made during the Black Stars' first match against Portugal.



“Otto Addo knows nothing about tactical changes, you took Kudus off at a critical time. Shocking, Shameful, Sad, Kai,” her tweet read.



The Black Stars lost 3-2 against Portugal in their first match at the 2022 FIFA World Cup in Qatar.



Otto Addo made a double substitution on the 78 minutes after Andre Ayew scored to cancel out a Cristiano Ronaldo strike.



Ayew and the assist provider Kudus both were taken off for Bukari and Jordan Ayew respectively.



Ghana came into the match with high hopes of beating the Portuguese but fell short as their opponents dominated play from the blast of the whistle.



The first half ended barren as Ghana soaked all the pressure Portugal brought into the match.



Portugal kept the pressure on Ghana after recess and finally got a penalty after Salisu had a slight contact with Cristiano Ronaldo in the box.



Shortly after restoring parity, Joao Felix put the Portugues in front again.



Two minutes later, Rafael Leao scored the third goal for Portugal to dash Ghana's hopes of coming back into the game.



However, in the 89th minute, Osman Bukari scored a header when the whole Portugal defense went to bed.