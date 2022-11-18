Osey – The official World Cup cheer song for Black Stars

Music of Friday, 18 November 2022

Source: Kentos Band

The Kentos Music Band with the blessing of the Ministry of Youth and Sports has released the official cheer song for the Black Stars.



Dubbed “Osey” the song is to whip up support for the Stars ahead of the games at Qatar, which commences on November 20. It will be the Stars official song for the 2022 World Cup in Qatar.



The Kentos Band wrote and arranged the beautiful composition – a simple and catchy melody admonishing the Black Stars to bring the much-coveted trophy home.



Although Kentos Band is usually known for its electrifying live performances, this project allows them to explore much more and contribute to a national cause. This equally adds to the band’s weight of excellence in contemporary African music. What makes the project special is the quality of Kentos Band to incorporate the brass band music into contemporary styles, which they achieved with “Osey.”



The entire project includes the song and a video featuring legendary former Black Star players like Stephen Appiah, Sulley Muntari, John Mensah, Asamoah Gyan, Laryea Kingston, John Paintsil and Derrick Boateng, and is sponsored by Torrid Global Limited. As an oil marketing company operating in Ghana, this offers Torrid the opportunity to support a worthy social cause.



The support from Torrid Global reflects the organisation’s commitment to corporate social activities that contribute to national unity and patriotism. Equally, the contribution of the former Black Stars is a strong factor in reiterating the purpose of the project which is aimed at supporting the team they used to play for.



Kentos Band believes that “Osey” would indeed be the sound with which fans cheer the stars in this World Cup season.



At the launch of the official song and music video, the Minister of Youth & Sports, Hon. Mustapha Ussif, admonished Ghanaians to cheer the Stars on to bring the coveted trophy home as admonished in the cheer song.



