Entertainment of Friday, 12 February 2021

Source: www.ghanaweb.com

Osebo took away my cars after our divorce – Ex-wife speaks

play videoTV presenter, Ohemaa 1

Some couples have experienced messy breakups after deciding to go their separate ways after years of marriage.



In the case of TV presenter Afia Mansah, who is popularly known as Ohemaa 1, ex-wife of Ghanaian fashionista, Osebo, her husband made sure to leave her with nothing following the end of their 8-year marriage.



Ohemaa 1 in an interview on the Delay Show monitored by GhanaWeb revealed that she left her marriage with just her two children as a result of Osebo’s continues allegation that she was having an affair outside their marriage.



She again listed her ex-husband's family interference in their marriage as one of the root causes of their divorce.



“He bought a Benz for me but ask me where that car is. He took it back including his Range Rover… a year after our breakup, he bought me a BMW and customized it as Ohemaa 1- 18 but took it back, because he wanted to have an affair with me and I refused,” said Ohemaa 1.



She further added: “In one of his recent interview he claimed to have bought me Porsche Hayan, G-Wagon, Range Rover, a Mercedes Benz among others for me. Callers who called in during that interview tagged me as a witch and insulted me for leaving a man who did all that for me.”



Despite Osebo’s comments that he bought a fleet of cars for his former wife, she has maintained that he only seeks to win the public’s favour by painting her as an ungrateful woman.



Ohemaa 1 who said that her husband didn't treat her good in their marriage intimated that “he took away his BMW at the time I was outside the country and later brought in a Mercedes to transport our kids to school… he never got me a car or house as he claimed.”



Watch the interview below:



