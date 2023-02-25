Osebo the Zaraman hits Instagram with new fashion ideas

Entertainment of Saturday, 25 February 2023

Fashionista and entrepreneur, Richard Brown, popularly known as Osebo the Zaraman, has hit his Instagram page with new and fascinating fashion ideas.



The fashionista for quite some time now has been serving Ghanaians with new fashion ideas on his Instagram page.



On February 25, 2023, he shared on his Instagram post some pictures in which he was seen in a denim attire with a black top accompanied by a black bag.



Under his post, he wrote, “I don’t care what you have to say about me. This is who I am. the good and the bad, the most important thing is I love me”.



The fashionista seems not to care about what netizens have got to say about his fashion ideas therefore he does and wears what he deems fit.



These are some of the comments his followers wrote under his post.



“The one thing I can say here is the shoe and belt have to be the same Balenciaga, but still not bad the fashion is wicked”, a response from one netizen.



Another netizen commented, “this woke me up, you are the Doyen of fashion. You nailed this assignment”.



Check out Osebo’ pictures and some social media reactions below:





