Osebo the Zaraman accepts fashion challenge with Cheddar

Richard Brown popularly known as ‘Osebo the Zaraman’ has heeded calls for a fashion challenge between him and Jacob Freedom Caesar (Cheddar).



Osebo, who was adjudged the winner of the challenge between himself and Ajagurajah, has once again been paired against a new contender, Cheddar.



After Ajagurajah hopped out of the fashion race, there have been calls for a new battle between Cheddar and Osebo by scores of netizens including media personality, Kofi Okyere Darko popularly known as KOD.



Reacting to this, Osebo has accepted the new challenge which has since heightened on social media.



“I’m leaving Ghana ???????? for some time. I will come back to beef whoever you guys want me to, @iamfreedom is not a small fish to catch, I love him, I respect him and his high fashion sense. I’m going for some shopping I will come back soon,” he wrote on Instagram.



Addressing claims that he might not win this fashion battle because Cheddar is wealthier than him, Osebo stated that being a good fashionista isn’t about being rich or wearing expensive brands.



“To those of you who think this beef is about who is Rich and who wears expensive brands. Why didn’t you choose MR Kwame Despite and other rich men over me instead? Why me? Because we are talking about 'combination is a calculation'; not who is richer. Remember being a fashionista is different from being a stylist, I’m not a coward when it comes to combination is a calculation and I’m ever ready for this beef period,” he added.



Cheddar, on the other hand, is yet to make a statement about the development.







