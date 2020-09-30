Entertainment of Wednesday, 30 September 2020

Source: Sammy Kay Media

Osebo sends heartwarming message to Nana Aba Anamoah and son

Broadcaster, Nana Aba Anamoah (L), his son (in white) and Osebo the Zaraman (R)

The father of Nana Aba Anamoah’s son, Richard Brown who is popularly known as 'Osebo the Zaraman' has sent a heartwarming message to the celebrated broadcaster and their son.



As sighted by sammykaymedia.com on the fashionista’s Instagram page, he posted a lovely photo of his son and Nana Aba and in the caption, asked for God’s blessing and protection for them.



The post read, "Beautiful Mum and handsome son, may the almighty God bless and protect you guys as always in his mighty name. Life is too short, let’s love and forgive one another ????.nobody knows tomorrow."



Osebo in June this year revealed that he didn't show up as Nana Aba Anamoah’s baby daddy for fame adding that he “did not intentionally use her name to attain fame, it wasn’t my mind”.



Speaking in an interview on the Delay Show he noted that “As a woman that I have a child with, I give her that respect as a mother, so I don’t see anything wrong by posting her picture to wish her happy mother’s day, even our child might be happy to see that.”

