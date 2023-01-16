Osebo has blocked me over ‘styled by a blind man’ comment – Charlie Dior

Entertainment of Monday, 16 January 2023

Popular fashion critic, Charlie Dior, has disclosed that Osebo the Zaraman has blacklisted him on social media, following his comments about the latter’s outfit.



Earlier on his YouTube channel, Charlie critiqued Osebo’s red-carpet appearance at the 2022 Ghana Music Awards UK.



Charlie Dior established that the Ghanaian fashionista dressed as though he was styled by a blind man.



“I love him and he hates me. He always like to turn a look and for some reason it doesn’t turn. I don’t know what to call this look. However, these Balenciagas he is wearing is one of the hottest trends in Fashion right now. It has been in retail for $950. I wanted one for myself until I saw him wear it. I mean what is this? It looks like he was styled by a blind man.



“Shoutout to all the blind people but I’m starting to question if he himself is blind. Is that why he is wearing those big goggles? Maybe he was going more for a vibe instead of fashion. If that is the case, then I am not feeling this vibe. Because of that I am burning this look,” he stated in a viral video.



But touching on the aftermath of that ordeal, Charlie said Osebo has blocked him on social media.



He, however, finds such a move hypocritical adding that Osebo has also critiqued the looks of several Ghanaian celebrities in the past.



“Osebo has blocked me but then went on NeatFM to criticize Kuami Eugene’s look. It’s the hypocrisy for me,” He stated during an interview with Zionfelix.





