You are here: HomeEntertainment2024 03 11Article 1920974

Entertainment of Monday, 11 March 2024

Source: bbc.com

Oscars 2024: Full list of winners and nominees

« Prev

Next »

Comments (1)

Listen to Article

Some winners in a group photograph Some winners in a group photograph

Hollywood's finest have been rewarded with golden statuettes at the Oscars in Los Angeles' Dolby Theatre.

Here is the full list of winners, as well as all the nominees.

Best picture
Winner: Oppenheimer
American Fiction
Anatomy of a Fall
Barbie
The Holdovers
Killers of the Flower Moon
Maestro
Past Lives
Poor Things
The Zone of Interest

Best actress
Winner: Emma Stone - Poor Things
Annette Bening - Nyad
Lily Gladstone - Killers of the Flower Moon
Sandra Huller - Anatomy of a Fall
Carey Mulligan - Maestro

Best actor
Winner: Cillian Murphy - Oppenheimer
Bradley Cooper - Maestro
Colman Domingo - Rustin
Paul Giamatti - The Holdovers
Jeffrey Wright - American Fiction

Best supporting actress
Winner: Da'Vine Joy Randolph - The Holdovers
Emily Blunt - Oppenheimer
Danielle Brooks - The Color Purple
America Ferrera - Barbie
Jodie Foster - Nyad

Best supporting actor
Winner: Robert Downey Jr - Oppenheimer
Sterling K Brown - American Fiction
Robert De Niro - Killers of the Flower Moon
Ryan Gosling - Barbie
Mark Ruffalo - Poor Things

Best director
Winner: Oppenheimer - Christopher Nolan
Anatomy of a Fall - Justine Triet
Killers of the Flower Moon - Martin Scorsese
Poor Things - Yorgos Lanthimos
The Zone of Interest - Jonathan Glazer

Best original song
What Was I Made For? - Barbie (Billie Eilish, Finneas O'Connell)
The Fire Inside - Flamin' Hot (Diane Warren)
I'm Just Ken - Barbie (Mark Ronson, Andrew Wyatt)
It Never Went Away - American Symphony (Jon Batiste, Dan Wilson)
Wahzhazhe (A Song For My People) - Killers of the Flower Moon (Scott George)

Best original score
Winner: Oppenheimer
American Fiction
Indiana Jones and the Dial of Destiny
Killers of the Flower Moon
Poor Things

Best adapted screenplay
Winner: American Fiction
Barbie
Oppenheimer
Poor Things
The Zone of Interest

Best original screenplay
Winner: Anatomy of a Fall
The Holdovers
Maestro
May December
Past Lives

Best international feature
Winner: The Zone of Interest
Io Capitano
Perfect Days
Society of the Snow
The Teachers' Lounge

Best animated feature
Winner: The Boy and the Heron
Elemental
Nimona
Robot Dreams
Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse

Best documentary feature
Winner: 20 Days in Mariupol
Bobi Wine: The People's President
The Eternal Memory
Four Daughters
To Kill a Tiger

Best cinematography
Winner: Oppenheimer
El Conde
Killers of the Flower Moon
Maestro
Poor Things

Best sound
Winner: The Zone of Interest
The Creator
Maestro
Mission: Impossible - Dead Reckoning Part One
Oppenheimer

Best film editing
Winner: Oppenheimer
Anatomy of a Fall
The Holdovers
Killers of the Flower Moon
Poor Things

Best visual effects
Winner: Godzilla Minus One
The Creator
Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3
Mission: Impossible - Dead Reckoning Part One
Napoleon

Best costume design
Winner: Poor Things
Barbie
Killers of the Flower Moon
Napoleon
Oppenheimer

Best production design
Winner: Poor Things
Barbie
Killers of the Flower Moon
Napoleon
Oppenheimer

Best make-up and hairstyling
Winner: Poor Things
Golda
Maestro
Oppenheimer
Society of the Snow

Best animated short
Winner: War Is Over! Inspired by the Music of John & Yoko
Letter to a Pig
Ninety-Five Senses
Our Uniform
Pachyderme

Best documentary short
Winner: The Last Repair Shop
The ABCs of Book Banning
The Barber of Little Rock
Island In Between
Nǎi Nai and Wài Pó

Best live action short
Winner: The Wonderful Story of Henry Sugar
The After
Invincible
Knight of Fortune
Red, White and Blue

Comments:
This article has 1 comment(s), give your comment