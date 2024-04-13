Organizers of music awards must double up their game – Joseph Matthew

Entertainment of Saturday, 13 April 2024

Source: Reagan Mends, Contributor

Ghanaian UK-based Afro-Gospel musician, Joseph Matthew, has urged the organizers and board of music awards to step up their game.



According to him, with regards to the establishment of GMA-UK and GMA-USA, the Ghana Music Awards has the potential, but several areas need improvement.



He draws his conclusion from the fact that although his song "Blessed" won Best Gospel Song of the Year in the UK in 2023, he has still not received the plaque that serves as evidence of this achievement.



"It makes it seem like a joke," he remarked.



Moreover, though he did not submit for the 2024 GMAs "out of frustration," the musician stated that he will do so in 2025.



"I don’t like boxes... I need to be free," Joseph Matthew urged fans not to confine him to a box by labelling him solely as a Gospel musician just because he won the Best Gospel Musician award, as "there is more" to him.



However, he continued to say that while his songs could be categorized as Gospel if they talk about Jesus, it does not mean that he will stick to only gospel music. He explained that he could compose a song on love whenever he felt like it, and thus would "need to be comfortable to sing that song".



Joseph Matthew is known for numerous tracks such as "Hallelujah", "Nyame Ye", "Blessed", and "Promise Land".



