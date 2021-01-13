Music of Wednesday, 13 January 2021

Source: Kasapa FM

Organizers of Ghana Music Awards USA announce new board members

The second edition of Ghana Music Awards USA promises to be exciting

Manager of legendary highlife artiste Amakye Dede, Kwasi Aboagye has been elected to chair the board of Ghana Music Awards – USA.



The celebrated entertainment host, in his acceptance speech, declared his unflinching support for the awards scheme and also expressed his commitment to projecting the awards ceremony to a new light.



The experienced artiste manager also promised to collaborate with other experts on the board and see to it that the goals and objectives of the board are met judiciously.



His role as the Board Chairman takes effect immediately. He would chair the board for the second and third editions of the awards ceremony in 2021 and 2022 respectively.



Below are the lists of the newly elected board members for Ghana Music Awards USA 2021 and 2022.



Frank Owusu - Presenter Hits FM, Artiste Manager and Staff of Creative Arts-Ghana



Yaw Ansah - CEO Highlife Media USA



Isaac Donkor -CEO Adinkra Radio NY, USA



Kwame Micky - Music Producer and Manager – US



Kusi Mensah Capito - Presenter Highlife Media and Executive Communication Director GMA-USA



MzGee - Broadcast Journalist Media General and Country Rep Ghana Music Awards USA



Nathan Pryce - US-based musician and producer



Papa Bills - Producer Adom FM – Ghana



Kwesi Ernest - CEO Media Excel Ghana



Dennis Boafo - CEO Dons Music Production/ Ghana Music Awards USA



Vida Bonsu - Radio presenter, a producer at Highlife Media, and Board Secretary.



Ghana Music Awards – USA is one of the most popular award ceremonies on Ghana’s entertainment calendar. The award scheme seeks to award today’s most influential and iconic/deserving musicians who are working hard to project Ghanaian music, art and culture to the diaspora.



The first edition was held both in Ghana and the USA on October 10, 2020. The second edition is promised to be full of excitement.