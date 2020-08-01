Entertainment of Saturday, 1 August 2020

Source: Zionfelix

Oppong Nkrumah congratulates Shatta Wale on Beyoncé collaboration

Information Minister, Kojo Oppong Nkrumah

Minister for Information, Kojo Oppong Nkrumah, has congratulated Shatta Wale on his remarkable feat.



Mr Oppong Nkrumah in a post sighted by Zionfelix.net commended Shatta Wale after American singer, Beyoncé released visuals of their ‘Already’ song.



The Information Minister indicated that the SM bigwig has made Ghana proud.



He wrote on Twitter: “Congratulations man. You’ve made Ghana proud. Shatta wale(shatta movement)”



Many Ghanaian music fans and top Ghanaian musicians like Sarkodie, Stonebwoy, Medikal. Sonnie Badu, Kwaw Kese and others have applauded Shatta Wale following the release of the video.



The ‘Already’ music video has attracted more than 2 million views on YouTube less than 24 hours of its premiere.

