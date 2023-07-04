Open letter to Yvonne Nelson

LifeStyle of Tuesday, 4 July 2023

Source: Counselor Adofoli

Dear Yvonne Nelson,



Thanks for letting us know that making mistakes is better than faking perfection. Your book did not only reveal your life and your story but also the things we hide as a society.



Don't let anyone make you feel bad or guilty for telling your story. You don't need to explain yourself because many people only understand you from their level of perception.



For your own peace of mind, stop listening to the song of your 'former friend'. Don't try him for you have nothing to prove. He mistook your pain for an attack on his image and integrity. He sang out of anger so don't take the words of the song to heart. That is why you have to stop listening to it.



You two are good people who made some mistakes in the past, let the lessons learnt make you a better person and not a bitter one. You need counselling or therapy. Pain can shut you down, make you overthink and lose trust.



In conclusion "Experience makes you more patient, and you are most patient when you ignore insults" - Proverbs 19:11 (ERV).