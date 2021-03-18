You are here: HomeEntertainment2021 03 18Article 1208488

Music of Thursday, 18 March 2021

Source: GNA

Opanka drops visuals for 'Deliver Me' single

Ghanaian rapper, Opanka Ghanaian rapper, Opanka

Ghanaian rapper Dadie Opanka has dropped the highly anticipated visuals of his hit single titled “Deliver Me”.

The single is part of his “Elevation” Extended Play (EP) which has received lots of buzz on social media over the past few weeks.

The "Wedding Car" hit-maker in the new video gets emotional as he highlights challenges one goes through in life and seeks deliverance from the Almighty God with some ruthless rap vibe.

The video directed by Bra Shizzle portrays an atmosphere of regret from the rapper as he seeks forgiveness in a beautifully synchronised masterpiece.

Opanka’s “Elevation EP” released a few weeks ago is an inspirational sound package that features Shatta Wale (Eka Aba Fie), Kofi Kinaata (Hold On), and Bosom P-Yung (Anigye).

Watch video below video:

