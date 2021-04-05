Onyansapow Bowaanopow releases visuals for 'Nothing Last Forever'

Music of Monday, 5 April 2021

Source: museafrica.com

Ghanaian rapper Onyansapow Bowaanopow is out with a music video for his single ‘Nothing Last Forever’.



Indeed nothing truly lasts forever as Onyansapow sends out a message on life and how things in life don’t last forever.



The video shot and directed by Sky web takes us through different phases such as gossip, ungratefulness, and greed from people you assume should be grateful and content.



Currently based in the United States, Onyansapow Bowaanopow reveals the single is based on personal experiences.



“My personal experience in life. We should have bigger expectations for ourselves regardless of where we are coming from, what we are going through, and how society judges us because Nothing Last Forever,” he said.



Nothing Last forever was produced by the most wanted – Mix Masta Garzy.



Enjoy ‘Nothing last Forever’ by Onyansapow Bowaanopow.



