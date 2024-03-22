Only unwise women do photoshoots when pregnant - Ajagurajah

Entertainment of Friday, 22 March 2024

Source: www.ghanaweb.com

The leader and founder of the Ajagurajah Movement, Bishop Kwabena Asiamah, has explained why it is dangerous for pregnant women to display their baby bump publicly when they are pregnant.



According to him, pregnant women should not take pictures of their baby bumps and display them to the general public due to the side effects on the child.



In buttressing his point, he explained that the camera that is used for the photoshoot contains a substance called “Mercury” whose side effects could affect the health of the child, hence its prohibition.



Speaking in a TikTok live session monitored by GhanaWeb, Ajagurajah noted that the trend of women displaying their baby bump in recent times is not advisable considering its impact on the child.



“Only unwise women would do photoshoots when they are pregnant. This means they lack wisdom. Do you know that we don’t take pictures of a pregnant woman? The camera has mercury, so some people would give birth, and their children would be suffering from sickness.



"In the olden days, pregnant women were not allowed to take pictures. Some people’s children are suffering. Have you ever asked yourself why a camera could capture a spirit being? It's because of the mercury,” he said.



Meanwhile, it has become a trend in recent times where celebrities display their baby bumps to the general public on social media.



Ajagurajah believes the act should not be tolerated in the public domain due to the negative impact on the unborn baby.



Watch the video below





SB/OGB