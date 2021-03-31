Only unity can develop our industry – Kaywa advises

Entertainment of Wednesday, 31 March 2021

Source: e.TV Ghana

Ghanaian sound engineer and music producer, Kaywa has asserted that the Ghanaian music industry can move to a better level only through unity.



Per his observation, people in the industry are disunited and this is also a cause of the stagnation “we face”.



Talking to Kokonsa Kester on Y 107.9 FM’s Weekend Rush Show he said, “I’ve heard people talk about the system not working. But it all begins from unity, a place of togetherness. We are not together as this industry”.



He mentioned that everyone is only concerned about themselves but it goes beyond that. “Together we can make it work, but divided it will never stand”, he stated.



Citing an example he said, “Most of the time, you will never find an artiste promoting another artiste. Every time, it’s about me and what I can do to make the industry work, but they keep forgetting that it cannot be you alone”.



He believes that the only way out of this situation is to come together because, “everything you put together in unity will definitely grow. To start with, let us build on unity and afterwards, systems will work”.