Only poor people doubt my GH₵8,000 daily claim - Mr. Logic claps back, lists businesses

Entertainment of Friday, 5 April 2024

Source: www.ghanaweb.com

Ghanaian entertainment pundit Mr. Logic has responded to persons who doubt his daily expenditure claims.



He said the GH₵8,000 he claimed to spend daily is not just for personal use; it is to support his diverse business ventures.



Recall that in a previous interview with ZionFelix, Mr. Logic said that he spends GH₵8,000 daily.



This amount, he claimed, covers his various expenses as a figure in the entertainment industry, including GH₵1,000 on fuel.



Facing criticism for allegedly lying, he explained in a 3FM interview that he was misquoted and that this sum includes both personal and business-related expenses, not just personal consumption.



Speaking to ZionFelix in a recent video on the back of the backlash, Mr. Logic reiterated his claims that his GH₵8,000 was mainly for his business expenses.



He accused those who doubted his claim of speaking from a place of poverty and went ahead to list his five businesses.



“Before I quoted such a figure, I stated that they were for my business and personal expenses. Many Ghanaians don’t know me; they think it’s just the punditry I do that's feeding me, so, there’s no way I would spend such an amount. But I have a lot of businesses that they don't know about,” he said.



Mr. Logic listed his five businesses, which include food production, delivery services, farming, menswear manufacturing, and travel and tours.



He expressed disappointment in the disbelief shown by some, attributing their reactions to a lack of understanding of his entrepreneurial scope.



“I was disappointed when people were like, 'it’s impossible to spend such an amount'. It’s poverty-talking. We are working to avoid poverty," he said.



Mr. Logic clarified that he does not claim to be wealthy but is rather a hardworking individual striving for comfort.



“I never said I was rich; anyone who comes out in public to say he is rich is lying. Wealthy people do not talk; they don’t have time to prove themselves.



"Have you seen people like Jay Z, Dangote, or Dr. Kwame Despite come out to boast that they have money?" he asked.



Watch the video here





ID/BB