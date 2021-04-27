Only ignorant people say I’m the worst GHAMRO chairman - Rex Omar jabs critics

Entertainment of Tuesday, 27 April 2021

Source: e.TV Ghana

Legendary Ghanaian Highlife artiste, Rex Omar, has posited that anyone who is out saying that he is the worst chairman that the Ghana Music Rights Organization (GHAMRO) has had is simply saying it out of ignorance.



In an interview with Dr. Cann on Happy98.9FM’s Saturday morning edutainment show ‘Showbiz Xtra,’ he indicated that anyone who knows him and has followed his career knows that he has been advocating and fighting for copyright issues for the past 35years, hence he joined GHAMRO for genuine reasons and not for personal gains.



“I am part of the reasons why the copyright laws in Ghana were changed. I didn’t get into this fight only to run off at a point and I won’t say that because someone is talking out of ignorance, I am giving up the fight.



"I don’t care what people think about me. I care about what I think of myself. If I’m known for doing something that is right not just for me but for the future generation, that is exactly what I’ll do”, he said.



Rex disclosed that he is not making any personal gains from GHAMRO. He stated that all he is getting is insults, accusations, and counter-accusations simply because the people who are doing that to him do not understand copyright issues.



He noted however that he is not bothered because that is what he decided to get into GHAMRO to help with.



“You can think whatever you want to think about me but I don’t care. Those who are saying I’m the worst GHAMRO chairman, I don’t care about them because they’re only talking out of ignorance.



"I’m going again to make sure the reason I went to GHAMRO is fixed and then I can leave. Even if it takes me six months to get GHAMRO where I want it to be. I don’t care what people say about me”, Rex exclaimed.