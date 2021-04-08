Only Highlife music can win a Grammy for Ghana - Kumi Guitar

Entertainment of Thursday, 8 April 2021

Source: attractivemustapha.com

Distinguished Ghanaian Highllife musician Nana Yaw Kumi, known in the showbiz industry as Kumi Guitar has revealed that its only Highlife music that can win a Grammy for Ghana.



Speaking in a phone interview with Attractivemustapha.com, Kumi Guitar said that it is on record that any African that has won or been nominated for a Grammy won it on the ticket of their traditional music genre and what they can easily be identified with.



"You can cross check from Angélique Kidjo and the Nigerians winning in recent times back to back, they are winning because of what they are noted for and the huge investments behind them, if Ghanaians also want to win then they must also focus on the original Highlife music”, he added.



According to the “Betweener” hitmaker, the various musicians doing Hiplife and Reggae music can also win on their personal efforts but it will not be a win for Ghana.



"Rocky Dawuni has been nominated before and Ghana didn't benefit and that’s because his style of music is not Ghanaian and can't be associated to Ghana ", Kumi Guitar added.