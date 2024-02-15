Only 8% of Ghanaian politicians have sense - Nana Aba

Entertainment of Thursday, 15 February 2024

Ghanaian media personality, Nana Aba Anamoah has criticized the majority of Ghanaian politicians for being "senseless and unpatriotic."



She made these comments during a live studio discussion on 3Music TV on February 15, 2024, stating that only 8% of the politicians in Ghana are sensible and hardworking.



According to her, the rest are there to exploit the state and enrich themselves.



"I'm looking at some of our politicians. I think we have only 8% of the politicians in Ghana who are sensible. Across the board, only 8%.



"The rest of them are just there, not by dint of hard work, not because they are so passionate about this country. They just see the opportunity to milk the state. And they are doing everything possible to get there. They're the loud ones, always insulting," she said.



Nana Aba, however, mentioned that she did not want to dwell on the negative aspects of the politicians but rather focus on the positive changes that were happening in the country.



"But I believe we can do better. Things are changing, and that's why I appreciate this generation because it is an improvement over our previous one," she stated.



She added that she was passionate about Ghana and wanted to see it prosper and develop.



