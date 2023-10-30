Only 13 out of 40 songs were selected for my 'Love & Chaos' album - Kuami Eugene

Entertainment of Monday, 30 October 2023

Source: www.ghanaweb.com

Highlife sensation Kuami Eugene has shared insights into his music and language choices, explaining that his affiliation with Empire record label influences his style.



Speaking on Joy FM’s Showbiz A-Z, Kuami Eugene disclosed that a collaboration between himself, Lynx (his record label), and Empire plays a vital role in shaping his music.



He added that he presented around 40 songs, from which only 13 were selected for his "Love & Chaos" album.



He also disclosed that Empire encouraged him to incorporate more English into his songs, aiming for broader appeal among music lovers in the international space.



“It’s the vibe from each side; there is a Kuami Eugene vibe, there

is what Lynx wants as a record label and there is what Empire wants as

a bigger record label as well, you understand.



"So the three of us have to come together; myself as a creative and the two of these bodies,” he said.



He acknowledged that his growth as an artist has led to changes in his sound and highlighted that using English in his songs would encourage better understanding and wider acceptance in the music industry.



“It about the understanding. How people can understand what you are talking about it so they can buy into it. And you know that the songs that are making big waves out there are the songs that are English language influence so you have to put a percentage of that vibe in there,” he explained.



ID/SARA



Ghana’s leading digital news platform, GhanaWeb, in conjunction with the Korle-Bu Teaching Hospital, is embarking on an aggressive campaign which is geared towards ensuring that parliament passes comprehensive legislation to guide organ harvesting, organ donation, and organ transplantation in the country.



Watch this new episode of Nkommo Wo Ho on GhanaWeb TV below



