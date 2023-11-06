One of Mr Ibu's legs amputated - Family confirms

Entertainment of Monday, 6 November 2023

The family of the revered Nollywood veteran, John Okafor, known affectionately as Mr. Ibu, has provided an official update on the actor's health condition.



The family has confirmed the widespread reports of the actor's leg amputation and shed more light on his recent medical challenges.



Recall that Mr. Ibu celebrated his 62nd birthday at a hospital in October, and a video unveiled the distressing condition of one of his legs. This video had created concern among fans and well-wishers.



In a recent statement, Mr. Ibu's family acknowledged that one of his legs had indeed been amputated as a temporary measure aimed at stabilizing his health.



The family emphasized that the actor still requires support, particularly since his other leg remains in a fragile state.



Mr. Ibu has endured a total of seven surgeries to address his medical issues. The decision to amputate one of his legs was made with the primary goal of preserving his life and enhancing his prospects for a successful recovery.



The family expressed profound gratitude to everyone who has extended their support during this challenging period.



They recognized the significant assistance and contributions made by well-wishers, and they appealed for continued support.



The statement read,



“Good afternoon, Nigerians..

We want to appreciate everyone that has come through for our dad, saying we are grateful is an understatement and only the good Lord can thank you all enough for every help you've rendered.



As of 1 pm , noon today , Daddy has gone through 7 successful surgeries but to keep him alive and increase his chances of recovery one of his legs had to be amputated.. This development has been hard on us all but we've had to accept it as Daddy's new reality to keep him alive.

Please we are still soliciting for support from well meaning Nigerians as this stage Daddy his is still one very delicate one and he needs all the help he can get.

Thank you everyone, the Okafor family is grateful and we don't take you for granted. In due time daddy will personally acknowledge everyone who supported during this period as soon as he’s stable!”



The news of Mr. Ibu's amputation and ongoing health struggles has generated a significant outpouring of support and well-wishes from both fans and the public.



It has also brought up the topic of care and attention given to veteran creatives in the entertainment industry both in Ghana and Nigeria.



