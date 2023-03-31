One of Burna Boy's concerts will lead to injuries, deaths - Prophet strikes again

Entertainment of Friday, 31 March 2023

Source: mynigeria.com

Prophet Samuel King has shared a prophecy about Nigerian music star, Burna Boy.



This is the same prophet who foresaw the tragedy in Nollywood actor, Pete Edochie's family and warned against it.



“Pray for Nollywood stars, especially the Pete Edochie Family. The arrow of mourning is nearby”, he wrote on his Facebook page.



Months after, Kambilichukwu, the first son of Yul and May Edochie died.



The 16-year-old collapsed when he was playing football and died at the hospital on Thursday morning, March 30.



Prior to that, Prophet Samuel had dropped a death prophecy about Davido's son.



However, a prophecy about Burna Boy has resurfaced on social media in the wake of the happenings.



In a Facebook post, he stated that 2023 will be a very successful year for the iconic musician, but one of his concerts will be very crowded, resulting in multiple injuries and deaths.



The prophet also called for prayers for Burna Boy’s mother and manager, Bose Ogulu, stating that she needs serious prayers “NOW”.



He wrote: “BURNA BOY (this year will be the year of MASSIVE REWARD) There will be an event with so much CROWD but a high record of STAMPEDE that will result to multiple injuries and DeATH. His team in crowd control will do a poor job. His MOTHER NEEDS PRAYER NOW!”



