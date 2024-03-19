On what authority did you destroy my facility? - Fantasy Dome owner blasts Trade Fair boss

Entertainment of Tuesday, 19 March 2024

Leslie Quaynor, CEO of Fantasy Entertainment and owner of the Fantasy Dome, has questioned the legal grounds on which the Ghana Trade Fair Company demolished the Fantasy Dome.



In a recent interview on Hitz FM on March 19, Quaynor asked what court order was used to authorize the demolition, especially when there is an injunction against such action.



He expressed disbelief at the extent of the destruction, which included not only the building but also valuable equipment and air conditioning units.



“The only way you can demolish the property of anybody is through a court order. The question to her is, what court order did you use to demolish this man’s property? Why did you use four bulldozers to destroy not just the infrastructure but all the equipment and the ACs in it?” he quizzed.



Quaynor also challenged the involvement of National Security in the demolition process, suggesting that the Ghana Police Service would have been a more appropriate choice if the action was lawful.



“Even if you were doing the right thing, why were you using National security? Why not use the Ghana Police Service?” he said.



Quaynor further criticized the Ghana Trade Fair Company for ignoring notices of the injunction that was allegedly served and displayed on their premises.



He implied that a better resolution could have been used, such as transferring ownership of the facility to the tourism sector rather than resorting to demolition.



“You were served; the notices were even pasted on your walls?



He said, “You could have even taken ownership of the facility and given it to the tourism facility.”



What happened



On March 16, 2024, news broke out that the popular event centre, the Fantasy Dome in Accra, had been demolished by the Ghana Trade Fair Company Limited, despite a court injunction obtained by the owner, Leslie Quaynor, to halt the demolition.



The company carried out the exercise with the assistance of National Security operatives, destroying the 20,000-seater capacity venue, which was valued at $25 million.



However, Dr Agnes Adu, CEO of the Ghana Trade Fair Company Limited, refuted claims of receiving a legal injunction against the demolition of the Fantasy Dome.



She asserted that the company proceeded with the demolition to advance the redevelopment of the Trade Fair Centre, stating that all tenants, including Fantasy Dome, were notified to vacate.



Despite 15 months of notice, the Fantasy Dome did not comply, leading to its dismantling to continue redevelopment efforts.



