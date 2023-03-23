Omotola marks 27th marriage anniversary, netizens react to husband's arm tattoo

Entertainment of Thursday, 23 March 2023
Source: mynigeria.com
Nollywood actress, Omotola Jalade Ekeinde, has taken to social media to
mark her 27th wedding anniversary with her husband, Captain Matthew Ekeinde.
The actress, while celebrating their anniversary, ceased the occasion to also wish the Captain a glorious happy birthday.
Omotola added that although they have been married for 27 years, they are yet to get into the second phase of their union.
While reiterating her endless love for the Captain, she added that their youngest child is 27 years hence they wouldn't need parental guidance anymore.
She wrote: "Happy birthday my Forever HoneyBoy... And... Happy Anniversary to us. 27 years and we only just about to get into phase 2 ! Last kiddo now 21... no more PG .... Ready Love? ♥️ U Endlessly
Her post generated reactions from social media users as it appeared that Omotola's husband had a tattoo of the actress name "Omosexy" on his arm
