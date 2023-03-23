Omotola marks 27th marriage anniversary, netizens react to husband's arm tattoo

Entertainment of Thursday, 23 March 2023

Nollywood actress, Omotola Jalade Ekeinde, has taken to social media to

mark her 27th wedding anniversary with her husband, Captain Matthew Ekeinde.



The actress, while celebrating their anniversary, ceased the occasion to also wish the Captain a glorious happy birthday.



Omotola added that although they have been married for 27 years, they are yet to get into the second phase of their union.



While reiterating her endless love for the Captain, she added that their youngest child is 27 years hence they wouldn't need parental guidance anymore.



She wrote: "Happy birthday my Forever HoneyBoy... And... Happy Anniversary to us. 27 years and we only just about to get into phase 2 ! Last kiddo now 21... no more PG .... Ready Love? ♥️ U Endlessly



Her post generated reactions from social media users as it appeared that Omotola's husband had a tattoo of the actress name "Omosexy" on his arm



estilhairextensions: "This is beautiful"chii.ogbu: "The omosexy tattoo, they’re locked in fr"abimbolaadeoye.c: "I no go talk Wetin Dey my mind "ivapaisly: "Congratulations to them, it's not easy to be a top celebrity and still maintain marriage. God will continue to give both of them the strength to carry on the families affair"anita_ifeoma: "his marriage thing ehh. Some people dey enjoy am"chizzyalichi: "Sweetest love happy Anniversary my faves"empressnjamah: "HWA TO YOU BOTH ,many more blessed years ahead"yollie_maz: "Last kiddo 21...No more PG hahahaha that's a caption right there"