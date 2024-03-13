Omayor releases soul-stirring single 'Otan'

Music of Wednesday, 13 March 2024

Source: Bossu Kule

The Afro-highlife scene hasn't had such a message in its space for a while now, and fans have been eagerly awaiting the release of "Otan," an emotionally charged song that resonates with listeners on a very deep and profound level.



Following the success of his collaboration with Kwame Yogot on the hit track "Arroglass," Omayor proves once again why he is a force to be reckoned with within the Afro-highlife music scene and all music genres.



Titled "Otan," which translates to "Hatred" in English, this song delivers a true life story and showcases Omayor's signature style with heartfelt lyrics that delve into themes of love, hatred, betrayal, and resilience.



Omayor's feature with Kwame Yogot, dubbed "Arroglass," served as an initial testament to his versatility as an artiste, and with "Otan," he further solidified his position as a rising star in the music scene.



As "Otan" makes its way onto airwaves and playlists, it is sure to leave a very lasting impact on listeners everywhere.