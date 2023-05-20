You are here: HomeEntertainment2023 05 20Article 1770320

Entertainment of Saturday, 20 May 2023

Disclaimer

Source: mynigeria.com

Omar Sterling beats Wizkid in ‘wrestling match’

« Prev

Next »

Comments (0)

Listen to Article

Wizkid in a pose with the R2Bees, Omar sterling (extreme right) Wizkid in a pose with the R2Bees, Omar sterling (extreme right)

Some fun moments were captured between Grammy-award-winning Nigerian singer, Ayodeji Balogun aka Wizkid, and Omar Sterling, of Ghanaian musical duo, R2bees, recently.

A video making the rounds on the internet captured Wizkid and Omar Sterling wrestling.

The Ghanaian rapper appeared to overpower Wizkid who ran away but Sterling chased and knocked him down.

A referee’s voice could be heard counting to see whether the Starboy boss could accept defeat or rise.

The video was cut before the end of the counting.

Both parties have established a very strong relationship over the past years and are mostly seen together at various events or even at home.

Watch the video below:

Comments:
This article has no comments yet, be the first to comment