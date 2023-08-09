Olivetheboy signs with Sony Music's Columbia Records

Music of Wednesday, 9 August 2023

Source: Kojo Kusi, Contributor

Ghanaian Afrobeats singer Olivetheboy has inked a lucrative new deal with Sony’s Columbia Records through subsidiary, Bu Vision Ent.



He joins an impressive list of African icons to have signed to Sony Music, including D’Banj, Davido, Wizkid, and the decorated legend Angelique Kidjo.



Led by Bu Vision founder and Columbia’s Executive Vice President Bu Thiam, with Olivetheboy’s management, Loop Music/FulLCircL Management Ltd, the monumental partnership was signed over the weekend but will be made official during a special unveiling event for the rising star on Friday, August 24, 2023.



Olivetheboy first came to the attention of Sony/Columbia Records through Bu Vision in May 2023 following the release of his international hit single, Goodsin.



The song was deemed the most streamed Ghanaian single of 2023, earning the young virtuoso recognition as Ghana’s hottest artiste of 2023 so far, according to a midyear report by Chartmetrics.



Columbia EVP Bu Thiam personally flew down to Ghana in June, before finally sealing the game-changing deal last weekend after three months of talks.



And now, Bu Vision will oversee the crooner’s A&R while all licensing, promotion and distribution of creative works will be managed by Sony/Columbia Records.



The partnership suggests that Loop Music/FulLCircL Management Ltd will likely retain ownership of his recordings, as has been done to date.



Olivetheboy’s deal with Sony/Columbia, the second major music label in the world, is truly revolutionary.



It is only the second time the label has poached from the Ghanaian market, having first signed Gyakie in 2021.



Apart from cementing Olivetheboy as one of Africa’s foremost talents, the feat continues Ghana’s rapid upward trajectory on the global music map.