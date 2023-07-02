Olivetheboy beats Black Sherif, Stonebwoy, King Promise as Most Streamed Ghanaian Artiste

Music of Sunday, 2 July 2023

Source: Ricky Tenneson, Contributor

Ghanaian social media spaces have erupted to news that highly-rated Afrobeats sensation, Olivetheboy, has been named in an official Chartmetrics list of the Top 5 Most Streamed Ghanaian artistes of the first half of the year 2023.



High-profile acts King Promise, Stonebwoy, Gyakie and Black Sherif, and golden boy KiDi were all announced in the list.



The report compiled by renowned music data analytics giants, Chartmetrics and Soundcharts, observed streaming metrics from January to June 2023 for Ghanaian musicians and their songs across five different streaming platforms: Spotify, Audiomack, Tiktok, Boomplay and YouTube.



King Promise’s 'Terminator' and 'Into the Future' by Stonebwoy have all been rightly recognized as arguably the biggest Ghanaian hits of 2023 thus far, but perhaps the biggest shock remains the ousting of culture royalty, Black Sheriff and Gyakie, as well as multiple award-winning singer KiDi by the 20-year old rookie Olivetheboy.



The hotshot gained prominence in May 2023 after debuting the hit single, Goodsin, presently the most Shazamed song across West Africa. The single is also the fastest Ghanaian song by a rookie to reach ten million digital streams after blowing up on Tiktok following a challenge started by entertainer and influencer, Endurance Grand.



Creator Olivetheboy, according to Chartmetrics, is the fastest-growing Spotify artiste, the fastest rookie to half a million views on YouTube, The most streamed and most charted Ghanaian artiste across West Africa, and currently, the most listened to Ghanaian creative in Nigeria.



And, incredibly, his collective data streaming numbers across selected DSPs drowns all else underwater, confirming Olivetheboy as the foremost ranked Ghanaian artiste in 2023.











