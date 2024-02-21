Olivetheboy, Lord Paper, others storm V8Ultra Rave

Entertainment of Wednesday, 21 February 2024

Source: Nana Yaw Wiredu, Contributor

After the resounding success of its debut on the University of Ghana campus, V8Ultra Rave is making a triumphant return to other universities.



The inaugural edition of V8Ultra Rave, held at the Legon campus, set the bar sky-high with its explosive energy and unforgettable performances. MC Sean Bills, also known as Big Wuu, and the iPhxne DJ had the crowd on their feet, igniting the dance floor with infectious beats and a hyped-up atmosphere.



The event featured stellar performances from La Meme Gang, Lord Paper, Guru, OliveTheBoy, Tripcy AraTheJay, Talaat, and Toni Melo.



The lineup of DJs who rocked the rave included Maleek DJ, DJ Pee Raven, and DJ Phantom. MCs/Hypemen also featured Sheldon the TurnUp and MC Nkay.



Party Xtra promises an even more exhilarating experience this time around, with the commitment to introduce a unique sound system that will elevate the party vibes to new heights. Ravers can anticipate enjoying their favorite DJs and MCs, creating an unforgettable night of music, dancing, and pure euphoria.



"The V8Ultra Rave is not just another party; it's a movement," says Oppong Degraft, the lead organizer of Party Xtra. "We're all about bringing joy and excitement to the lives of young people, especially during those hectic school days. This is our way of letting them unwind, let loose, and create memories that will last a lifetime."



With anticipation building and excitement mounting, students are encouraged to mark their calendars and clear their schedules for the next V8Ultra Rave.