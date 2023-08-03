OlivetheBoy named Apple Music's 'UP NEXT' star; joining ranks of Burna Boy, Rema, Tems

Music of Thursday, 3 August 2023

Source: Kojo Kusi, Contributor

OlivetheBoy has been announced 'Next Up' artist by Apple Music.



OlivetheBoy's meteoric rise echoes the trajectories of Burna Boy, Rema, and Tems, solidifying his status as a standout artist in the international music scene.



OlivetheBoy's journey to becoming the Next Up star is a testament to the power of social media and virality. His infectious track "Goodsin" took TikTok by storm, captivating users and inspiring a viral dance trend. This wave of digital enthusiasm translated into massive streaming numbers and marked OlivetheBoy's entry into the upper echelons of the music industry.



In a half-year report published by Chartmetric, OlivetheBoy's impact became undeniable as he clinched the title of the most streamed Ghanaian artist. This achievement is no small feat, considering the rich pool of talent that Ghana's music scene boasts. Leaving behind established names like Black Sherif, Stonebwoy, King Promise, Gyakie, and even the legendary Sarkodie, OlivetheBoy's ascendancy speaks volumes about his artistry and resonance with audiences.



OlivetheBoy's sonic prowess knows no bounds, as evidenced by his domination of the Nigerian music charts. Throughout the month of June 2023, his hit single "Goodsin" (off his Avana EP) held its ground at the top, fending off competition from both established and emerging acts. This accomplishment underscores his ability to capture the essence of contemporary Nigerian music while infusing his unique style and perspective.



Apple Music's track record of identifying and supporting future stars is nothing short of remarkable. By selecting OlivetheBoy as its Next Up Artist, the streaming giant has once again demonstrated its commitment to elevating artists on the brink of stardom. This coveted platform will undoubtedly propel OlivetheBoy's career to new heights, exposing his music to a global audience and fostering connections within the industry.



As OlivetheBoy joins the ranks of Burna Boy, Rema, and Tems as an Apple Music Next Up Artist, the music world eagerly anticipates his next moves. His rapid ascent from a viral TikTok sensation to a chart-topping force in both Ghana and Nigeria solidifies his status as a rising star with immense potential. With Apple Music's support, OlivetheBoy's journey is poised to inspire and captivate music lovers worldwide.