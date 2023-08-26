OliveTheBoy will be the biggest Ghanaian artiste in the US - Columbia Records Veep

Entertainment of Saturday, 26 August 2023

Source: www.ghanaweb.com

Abou Thiam, Executive Vice President of Columbia Records, holds a strong belief that Ghanaian Afrobeat artist, OliveTheBoy is destined for success in the United States.



During an appearance on Showbiz 360 hosted by Giovanni Caleb, Abou Thiam, also known as Bu, claimed that the newly signed artiste, OliveTheBoy, will achieve massive popularity in the United States and attain remarkable success.



"I feel OliveTheBoy will be the first Ghanaian artiste to have success in the States at a high level," he remarked.



Explaining the signing process for the Ghanaian talent, Abou Thiam explained, "Nowadays, the world is small with the internet. He did a really good job at promoting himself on the platform and obviously, it got my attention. After hearing his music and meeting him, I just knew he was a star,"



He further emphasised the global nature of music saying, "The good thing about music now is that it is global; worlds are colliding and anything can happen. He’s in the right hands and the future is very clear for him and Qing Madi." (Qing Madi, a Nigerian singer, was present during the interview.)



When asked about his artist selection criteria, considering his work with prominent names like Lady Gaga, T-Pain, Rihanna, Jay-Z, and Kanye West, Abou Thiam shared the key attributes he seeks in artists before signing them.



“Number one is being original; that’s the key. You also need to be fearless. To be a star, you can’t be scared or timid; you have to be different. So for me, if you have that fearlessness in your heart, you’re not scared and ready to take on the world with a different perspective about music, art, fashion or story-telling, these things get me excited about an artiste,” he stated.



