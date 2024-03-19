OldSwat features Quame Rhymz on 'Obrefour'

Music of Tuesday, 19 March 2024

Source: Alexander Fifi Abaka, Contributor

Ghana-born Belgian music producer known as OldSwat has started an initiative to give unheard, talented and unsigned artistes the platform to share their stories with the world.



"Obrefour" featuring Quame Rhymz is the first single off this project. The 14-track project titled "The Discovery" features fourteen (14) talented up-and-coming artistes from Ghana.



The song "Obrefour" has Quame Rhymz telling his story on a redefined trap beat produced by OldSwat.



Quame Rhymz talked about his life as an up-and-coming artiste, becoming a breadwinner at a young age and weighing the options between life, family and music.



The world has seen similar collaborations from top-tier producers like DJ Khaled, Hammer of the Last 2, DJ Neptune and a lot more. The only difference with "The Discovery" album is that these artistes are handpicked by OldSwat after listening to their freestyles, past releases and other factors.



