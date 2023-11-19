'Old wise woman' - Kaninja jabs Delay as he responds to claims by ex-wife during interview

Entertainment of Sunday, 19 November 2023

Sports journalist, King Kaninja has taken a swipe at on-air personality, Deloris Frimpong Manso, better known as Delay, after his ex-wife, Xandy Kamel made damning allegations against him during an interview on the Delay show.



The interview uploaded on Delay’s YouTube page on Saturday, November 18, 2023, saw Xandy make several explosive revelations, including how she sponsored her wedding with the journalist who is known in real life as Nana Kwaku Mensah.



An unhappy Kaninja took to his social media to respond to these claims and also call out Delay for using her platform wrongly.



Calling Delay an ‘old wise woman’, Kaninja said “At your age, you should be using your platform [for] building people, not creating enmity among people.”



He also revealed that he declined Delay's persistent requests to interview him two years ago because he doesn’t consider her responsible enough.



“You were desperately chasing me for an interview 2yrs ago when I was in Taadi to the extent that you even wanted to pay my Air Fare but I declined your request because the last time I checked you are not responsible enough to be in that capacity claiming to be a holy ghost…”



To further express his displeasure, Kaninja took a deeper jab at Delay's personal life and wrote "The guy you had a thing with in Italy just got married, what are you waiting for Old wise woman?"



